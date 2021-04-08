Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the State-wide Anti-Narcotics Council, chaired the fourth meeting of the Council for the year 2021, in the presence of Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director General of Federal Drug Control, Vice President of the Council, which was held yesterday morning with technology Remote communication, in the presence of the heads of the Supreme National Committees emanating from the Council, and a number of officials, senior officers and directors of drug control in the country.

The Council reviewed new trends in trafficking and drug promotion crimes, and new methods of smuggling trade, promotion and drug abuse, and reviewed the results of plans to confront them and enhance them with more cooperation and coordination.

Dr. Hamad Al-Ghafri, Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Treatment and Rehabilitation and Social Inclusion, reviewed the committee’s strategic plan, goals and initiatives.

It also reviewed the investigation system, monitoring drug abuse trends and appropriate solutions.

The council agreed to form a supreme national committee concerned with social integration, as it has a major role in limiting relapse or recurrence after treatment.

The Council discussed proposals to celebrate the International Day for Drug Control, which is held on June 26 of each year, and His Excellency the President of the Council called for highlighting the efforts of the state in combating drugs on this day, and invited the strategic partners of the Narcotics Control Board to celebrate this day, in line with the health restrictions and procedures. In force, the phrase (committed to your homeland … drugs is a scourge) was adopted as a slogan to celebrate the International Day for Drug Control in the country for the year 2021 AD.