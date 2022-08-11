Autostrade, Castellucci and the passage of money between Italy and Luxembourg

Four years after collapse of the Morandi bridge of Genoa, which cost his life to 43 people and which led to the exit of the Benetton from Highways with the takeover of the State through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti emerge unpublished facts. They have taken – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – of reports of the authorities anti-money laundering from Bank of Italy on asset activism of some investigated. Starting with the transfers of money in Luxembourg from Giovanni Castellucci, the former CEO of the concessionaire Autostrade. In the spring of 2021, while the investigation into the collapse of the Morandi Bridge draws to a close, the Public Prosecutor of Genoa noted a certain financial turmoil by the main suspects. Castellucci begins to move money between Italy And Luxembourg. These transactions are reported by the anti-money laundering authorities of Bank of Italy.

The man – continues the fact – that for fifteen years decided the fates of the largest Italian motorway concessionaire comes forced to leave driving of the holding Atlantia in September 2019, following the first judicial indiscretions. He leaves the company of Benetton with a golden bonus: 13 million euros, which are delivered to him in several installments. In conjunction with the first payments, the supervisory authorities note, in 2020 Castellucci. opens an account in Luxembourgwhere he transfers from Italy 7 million euros, in two different payments. This money will flow into one policy worth about ten million euro, at the center of the attention of investigators. In November 2020, a other suspected payment of money, for the investigators it could be a passage of those funds to the family members. The hypothesis, considered in a summit in the Prosecutor’s Office, is eventually dropped. To weigh in the evaluation would be the equity framework of Castellucci, which has other registered assets.

