The European Parliament meets after revelations about an alleged corruption scandal involving Vice President Eva Kaili. Greek authorities are also taking action against the 44-year-old.

Strasbourg/Athens – Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, who was arrested on corruption charges, is still coming under pressure. In her native Greece, the anti-money laundering authority froze all of the 44-year-old’s assets on Monday. At the same time, talks in Strasbourg about her dismissal as Vice President were pushed ahead. Kaili is suspected of taking money to influence political decisions for World Cup host country Qatar. She had already relieved Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola of her duties as Vice President.

EU scandal surrounding Eva Kaili: World Cup host Qatar rejects allegations

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke in Brussels of an “incredible incident”. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was dismayed: The allegations were “very serious”. On the part of the Commission, the transparency register would now also be examined in detail. It records all meetings between EU commissioners and stakeholders.

Qatar has firmly rejected allegations of misconduct in the corruption scandal. The Qatari EU representation in Brussels said it was unfounded to link the allegations with the government in Doha. Qatar is acting in full compliance with international laws.

Corruption scandal in the EU Parliament: police searches in Brussels

Parliament met in Strasbourg on Monday for its last plenary week of the year. Metsola announced internal investigations. Kaili could be discontinued later this week. The Social Democrats have already suspended her from the parliamentary group. In Brussels, the police searched the rooms of the European Parliament. The aim was to secure data from electronic devices from the offices of ten MPs, the federal prosecutor said.

Eva Kaili is one of six suspects arrested by Belgian authorities since Friday in the corruption scandal. Four of them were remanded in custody on Sunday – Kaili herself and her boyfriend, the Italian Francesco Giorgi.

With a well-filled wallet for a shopping tour: This undated photo shows Eva Kaili and Francesco Giorgi in Athens. © afp/Eurokinissi

Eva Kaili: Anti-Money Laundering Agency has frozen her assets

As reported by Greek media, the head of the national anti-money laundering agency had Kaili’s assets frozen because of the investigation. The same applies to her parents, her sister and her life partner. Accounts, real estate holdings, company investments and similar assets would be examined. Kaili’s sister Mantalena said through her lawyer that she could not believe that the allegations against her sister “correspond to reality”.

The public prosecutor accuses the suspects of having influenced EU decisions in favor of the Gulf Emirate of Qatar. They are said to have received large sums of money or gifts for this. At the EU level, for example, consideration is currently being given to easing the visa rules for Qatari citizens. In addition, investigations are apparently underway as to whether Kaili paid tax on her EU income in Greece; there is no double taxation agreement with Belgium.

Kaili’s net worth has increased more than six-fold in recent years

Kaili’s fortune in Greece is considerable. As can be seen from her income and assets register, which she has to declare to the Athens Parliament year after year as a MEP, her savings and time deposits grew from 70,585.61 euros (2013) to 463,197.69 euros in 2020; parked mostly on two Belgian accounts. She also calls six properties her own. In this context, it was revealed that Kaili had founded a real estate investment company in Athens with Giorgi a month ago. The company is based in the posh district of Kolonaki in Athens.

BY MICHEL WINDE AND FERRY BATZOGLOU