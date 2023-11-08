The protests in Panama in rejection of a mining contract experienced their most tragic day on Tuesday after an armed man killed two protesters who were blocking his vehicle from passing through a blocked road, according to EFE at the scene of the shooting. The attacker, a 77-year-old Panamanian of supposed American origin, argued for several minutes with the protesters, who were blocking the Pan-American highway in the Chame sector, whom he threatened with a gun, while removing several objects that were obstructing the passage in the road like tires and rocks.

“Why don’t you shoot? “He is going to have to kill us all,” one of the protesters challenged him, without imagining that shortly after the man would open fire. It was around 2:40 p.m. local time. She first shot a man in front of him who was carrying a Panamanian flag, falling instantly. Screams broke out. A few seconds later, a second shot. The victim walked a few meters to the other side of the road, before collapsing to the ground and losing consciousness.

One of the protesters who was shot died at the scene, while the other died on the way to a medical center, where he “arrived without vital signs,” according to the police report to which EFE had access. The attacker, apparently undaunted, continued after the shooting separating objects that blocked the road, such as logs, until the Police stopped him.

Teachers protest

At the scene of the event were teachers who had interrupted traffic at that point on the Panamericana for two weeks to demand the repeal of the law contract that extended for 20 renewable years the concession for the company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America.

Police officers take the man accused of shooting into an institution vehicle amid the protests on Tuesday in Panama City (Panama). Welcome Velasco (EFE)

One of the teachers protesting at the site of the attack had told EFE, shortly before the shooting, that they had been there for more than two weeks and that they did not plan to leave soon. “Today we have 15 days of being firm in this position. We are making this demonstration because we are against Law 406 (of the mining contract), which is disastrous for our country. We remain in the request for repeal, so we remain here in this position,” said teacher J. Caballero. “We are defending the rights of our children, our students, the future of Panama,” she stated.

Since the protests began, at least two other people have died in Panama after being run over in places where there are road blockades, actions of force led by teaching and construction unions, as well as indigenous groups. The Government and Parliament of Panama have already ruled out the repeal route and have said that they will wait for what the Supreme Court of Justice decides, which has admitted several unconstitutionality claims against the law contract.

Condemnations of Tuesday’s shooting were immediate, especially from politicians and activists who have opposed the mining contract in Parliament or on the streets, such as Congressman Juan Diego Vásquez, who called the attack “unjustifiable.” “Violence should not be tolerated. Financial loss is one thing, losing your life is another. The people continue to lay down the dead, while the Government does not solve the country’s problems. Please take action. “Panama needs peace,” Vásquez wrote in a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Opposition politician Ricardo Lombana also described what happened as “unacceptable and condemnable.” “How painful. Let the full weight of the law fall on this individual and, on the government, stop being a complicit spectator and not allow more confrontations or violence between Panamanians. We need peace in the streets,” he said on the same social network.

The environmentalist Raisa Banfield criticized the nonsense of what happened on social media. “We are defending the Panama of life, against the death that the mine brings and it turns out that intransigence leads us to Panamanians dying in the protest.” “They took us to the abyss with their obtuse contract, and now to meaningless death,” she stated. As night fell, groups of protesters remembered the victims of the shooting with candles.

