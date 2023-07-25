Front Yamila Rodriguezthe player of the Argentine team who entered the second half of the debut with a 1-0 defeat against Italy in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, was hurt on social networks by those who treated her as “Anti-Messi” for having Cristiano Ronaldo tattooed.

Argentina star criticized for allegedly being ‘Anti-Messi’

Yamila Rodríguez’s body is full of tattooson his left leg he has two large portraits with the faces of his greatest football idols: Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In addition, on his right leg he exhibits a tattoo of a lion surrounded by flowers and another drawing with the word “Love”. But in addition, he usually gives “Like” to different accounts where Cristiano Ronaldo is idolized, in some cases to the detriment of Messi, such as one that pointed out: “FIFA chose its idol (Argentine flag, alluding to the Argentine captain), the world chose its own (Portuguese flag, referring to CR7). And then the name of Cristiano Ronaldo with the emoji of a goat, for GOAT (the best of all time).

At the time, Yamila was interviewed by the official FIFA press and they asked her why Cristiano Ronaldo was tattooed and not Lionel Messi. Before, he explained his Maradona tattoo: “For what he gave for the National Team. It was more out of admiration for him and respect as a footballer”. Then he spoke about the Portuguese tattoo: “Why Cristiano and not Messi? It is the question that everyone always asks me. I appreciate him very much as a person and a player. He inspires and surpasses himself day by day. He is my idol, period. I learned a lot of things from him, good and bad, “she said.

Although times pass in which Messi became the undisputed idol after the consecration in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the forward holds an idea to exclude Rosario: “I just have the two best in the world on my left leg.”

Now, after harsh criticism, Rodríguez exploded.

“Please enough; I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really having a hard time (in the middle of a World Cup representing the country). I don’t have a hard time for you but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can’t you have an idol or a player you like? Please, ”wrote the Palmeiras player on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

”I never said that I was anti-Messi, I never would be. Messi is our great captain of the National Team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 does not mean that I hate Messi, but rather that I like another player more, the one who inspired me. What is the problem? We can all like different things and that should be valid ”, continued the missionary, who has Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo tattooed on her left leg.

”We are not all forced only to love the players of our country. Please understand that this is soccer and everyone has their preferences. Highlighting one does not mean burying the other. Enough, tired, hurts, ”the 25-year-old former Boca soccer player in Auckland closed her post. Rodríguez was the top scorer in the last Copa América, in which Argentina won the World Cup berth, and she is playing her first World Cup with the National Team’s jersey.

