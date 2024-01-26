Is called Alfredo, 71 years old, is the first Italian patient to receive the experimental mRNA anti-cancer vaccine for the treatment of melanoma. The dose was administered to him this morning at the Pascale Tumor Institute in Naples, where the man has been followed since last September by the oncologist Paolo Ascierto. Alfredo, a GP from Molise, is participating in the phase 3 study of the Moderna vaccine, the last step before the product can be approved by the regulatory authorities.

“Today is a great day,” declares Ascierto. Even if “it will take a few years before we have the results of this last phase”, he specifies, “our hope is to be able to give a new and more effective therapeutic option to as many patients as possible”.