With cries of “Liberty, liberty, liberty”, more than 200 demonstrators gathered in Paris to shout their desire to be free and not to wear masks. They are not convinced of its usefulness for lack of scientific proof. “I think it’s not effective, first of all because we manipulate them too much, we don’t change them enough,” one woman believes. Among them also, anti-vaccines, people defying institutions and sometimes conspirators. “I am fighting for freedom because we are entering a form of oppression and I am afraid that we are sliding towards a dictatorship”, proclaims a demonstrator.

Meetings also in Zurich (Switzerland) or in London where more than 1000 people were gathered. But it is especially in Berlin that the mobilization was the most massive. “I take the virus very seriously, but I have seen the figures and I have seen that the peak has passed for a long time. There is no longer any serious danger, especially in the open air,” said a German. Skeptical about the resumption of the epidemic, everywhere in Europe, the demonstrators did not respect the barrier gestures. In Paris, the mobilization was dissolved and 123 tickets were issued for not wearing the mask.

