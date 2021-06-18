A British anti-mask could face up to 6 months in prison in Singapore after he was caught riding a train without covering his face. According to information from the site Mirror.

Benjamin Glynn is from Helmsley, North Yorkshire, England. It was filmed by a passenger traveling by train without a mask. The video was shared on social media.

Arrested on May 8, Glynn told the Yorkshire Post who had no idea he was being filmed. “I don’t believe there is any evidence that the masks protect you from covid-19. Generally, I just tell people I’m exempt and that’s never been a problem before.”

In Singapore, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask outside the home. The father of two children spent 28 hours in prison before getting bail. But Glynn was again charged with public disturbance after police received information that he was seen again without a mask on a train after being released.

He now faces up to 6 months in prison if found guilty. As a result of the criminal proceedings, his passport was withheld.

While his family returned to the UK on May 31st, he was imprisoned in Singapore without being able to see his family, he has 2 children aged 5 and 2 years. Glynn also lost his new job, he would be hired when he returned to the UK.

Despite this, the Brit describes the situation as “ridiculous” and remains adamant in his anti-mask belief.

A Singapore Police spokesman said that information related to police investigations is confidential in nature, so authorities cannot comment on the case.

A spokesman for England’s foreign ministry, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, said he is in contact with authorities in Singapore. “We are helping a British man who is awaiting trial in Singapore, and we have been in contact with the local police about his case.“, said.

continue reading