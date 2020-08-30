Jean-Paul Stahl, specialist in infectious and tropical diseases at Grenoble University Hospital, admits “thinking the greatest evil” of these demonstrators.

38,000 people demonstrated in Berlin, according to police estimates, and between 200 and 300 people gathered in Paris on Saturday, August 29 to denounce the wearing of the mask, made compulsory in many cities to fight against the health crisis of the coronavirus . Guest of franceinfo Sunday, August 30, Jean-Paul Stahl, professor emeritus, specialist in infectious and tropical diseases at Grenoble University Hospital, denounces “an aberration strictly medically. “Jean-Paul Stahl believes that “if we are anti-mask, it is because we are pro-disease, therefore pro-stay in intensive care, even pro-death of infected people”.

franceinfo: What do you think of the demonstrations which have multiplied against the wearing of masks, in Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, but also in Paris, and which denounce a “medical tyranny”?

Jean-Paul Stahl: I think the worst of it. On a strictly medical level, it is an aberration. If we are anti-mask, that means we are pro-disease, therefore pro-stay in intensive care, even pro-death of infected people. It is absolutely not rational, from a medical point of view.

Are you worried about seeing this movement develop in France as cities increasingly impose the wearing of masks?

Probably. The more there are obligations, the more people there are who are resistant to the obligation. This is something that is widespread, we have just seen it in different countries around the world, and unfortunately, I have the impression, more particularly in France. If we also take the example of vaccines, we have exactly the same thing. France is unfortunately the world record country for mistrust of vaccinations, which is also totally irrational.

You see a parallel between anti-vaccines and anti-masks.

I don’t have the sociological expertise to say if it’s the same people, but I have the impression that it’s the same current of thought. That is to say that we are against what is recommended for the good of others. It’s a form of selfishness: for me, the mask or the vaccine is a constraint, so I don’t want it because I can’t stand the constraint. But we don’t look at what’s going on around us and we don’t look at the impact it can have on others.

Should we improve communication, prevention, teaching around the mask?

It is never a bad thing. Indeed, it must be amplified, improved, hammered. But we must also be without illusion. We have also seen it for vaccines: there is a very, very, very minority fringe of the population who cannot and who does not want to be sensitive to arguments. Social networks are there for a lot, both in the expansion and in the readability of this minority. But we must not think that the majority of French people are in this movement either.

In Paris, the rally against the wearing of the mask indeed attracted only 200 and 300 people on Saturday. 123 people were also fined for not wearing a mask. Do you think that the speech of the authorities lacked clarity on the mask?

I do not believe. I believe that it is the complexity of the disease and especially its novelty that has caused these fluctuations in the speech. At the beginning, we must nevertheless remember that everyone reasoned about the flu pattern because we had no other pattern. For influenza, it has been perfectly shown that wearing a mask in the general population is of very little use. So it made perfect sense at first to think this way. And then afterwards, knowledge accumulated, showing that, in particular, the contamination by asymptomatic people was much more important than what we thought at the beginning. Hence the change in doctrine. I believe that it is rather healthy, on the contrary, that there is an adaptation of the recommendations according to knowledge.

But it is still sometimes difficult to follow the doctors and scientists. In schools, for example, the authorities say that the mask is compulsory from the age of eleven. And then we read a tribune in Today in France-Le Parisien a collective of health professionals who say that the mask must be made compulsory for children from six years old.

It is difficult to navigate because there is a lack of consultation on the speech. Six years or eleven, the difference is not that big. Then you have to look at the feasibility of what you recommend. If it’s recommended to be unenforceable, don’t recommend it. I believe that we must beware of purely individual recommendations or expressions. We have to look at what scientific expertise says and comply with it, and compare this scientific expertise with social feasibility. The combination of all of this leads to decision making and recommendation. And so far, I believe the recommendations are absolutely correct.