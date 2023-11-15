The anti-mafia prosecutors and that clear message addressed to the government. The magistrates did not spare criticism

Georgie Melons last Monday afternoon he met i anti-mafia prosecutor to take stock of the situation Italy and have a direct discussion on different topics. It wasn’t a firing squad, on the contrary, everything – we read in Il Foglio – took place in a “climate of great dialogue and collaboration“. Certainly, however, the head of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate (Dnaa), Giovanni Melilloand the leaders of the twenty-six anti-mafia district prosecutors’ offices they did not spare criticism towards the government during the meeting. After welcoming the representatives of the executive, Melillo and the prosecutors held a series of speeches focused mainly on theme of the fight against organized crime.

Read also: Salvini: “Strike reduced from 9 to 12”. Unions confirm the protest

Read also: The right to strike is a fine and delicate mechanism: it should not be abused

If some magistrates preferred to highlight the particular criminal situation of their territory, others – continues Il Foglio – have gone as far as advance more general reflections on the usefulness of some reforms on the government’s agenda, expressing doubts (in front of the Minister of Justice Nordio), on the abolition of abuse of office (considered by prosecutors as an important “spy crime”), on the reform of wiretaps and also on separation of careers. The magistrates clearly told the prime minister that those types of reforms they are not welcome to the category. The Prime Minister listened to the doubts expressed by the prosecutors and commented: “No clashes between powers“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

