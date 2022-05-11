Marcelo Pecci specialized in organized crime and drug trafficking. A few hours earlier his wife had announced on social media that she was expecting a baby

A Paraguayan prosecutor specializing in organized crime and drug trafficking, Marcelo Pecci, was murdered on an island in Colombia while on his honeymoon. The crime was confirmed by the Paraguayan ambassador to Colombia, as reported by the ABC Color newspaper. The media report that Pecci died after being attacked with guns by unknown persons on a beach on the island of Barú, in the Colombian city of Cartagena, where he was on honeymoon with his wife Claudia Aguilera, with whom he married. on April 30. Preliminary information released by the Colombian media indicates that the crime was perpetrated by two people who approached the place where the prosecutor was on a jet ski, and opened fire.

Murder in Colombia of the anti-drug prosecutor Pecci: the first useless rescue on the beach

Pecci was transported to a health center, where he arrived lifeless. The prosecutor’s wife was not injured in the attack. A few hours before the crime, Claudia Aguilera announced on social media that the couple was expecting their first child. General Jorge Luis Vargas, director general of the Colombian National Police, has announced that he will travel to Cartagena to closely monitor the investigation and has ordered the dispatch of five “top-notch” investigators to carry out the investigation. Vargas then reported that a contingent of Paraguayan police is expected to arrive in support of the investigation. Pecci, one of Paraguay’s leading prosecutors, specialized in organized crime and had experience in the anti-drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing units of the Paraguayan Public Prosecutor.

In recent months, he has been responsible for cases related to the “A Ultranza PY” operation, the largest anti-drug operation in the history of the country. The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, described what happened in Colombia as “very painful, very difficult” and promised that his government will continue “the fight against organized crime”.