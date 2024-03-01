Antonio Laudati and the spy story, the magistrate and those dossiers on Totti, La Russa, Crosetto…

A anti-mafia prosecutor And investigated, accused of dossier. He would have spied on politicians and VIPs. The scandal overwhelms an important name in our judiciary, that of Antonio Laudatithe former chief prosecutor of Bari (investigated the girls offered to Berlusconi from Giampi Tarantini) and current deputy prosecutor at the National Anti-Mafia Directorate. Laudati – reports Repubblica – received the summoned by the prosecutor's office Perugialed by Raffaele Canton. He is accused of unauthorized access to computer systems and databases, forgery and disclosure of confidential information, in collaboration with Marshal of Finance Pasquale Strianountil a few months ago in service at the DNA.

Over the course of investigations launched in April 2023, after the complaint of Minister Guido Crosetto– continues Repubblica – the episodes of alleged dossierage against politicians and public figures from the world of business, finance and sport they have multiplied disproportionately. I am several hundred and there are probably just as many still to be discovered. The bank accounts and 740 of the victims were also opened and spied on. Apparently – continues Repubblica – the investigation is extensive and among the victims of the alleged dossier there are well-known names: from Crosetto precisely (a newspaper had published the compensation received from Leonardowhen he was not yet a minister), to Ignatius The RussianDaniela SantanchéDenis VerdiniMatteo RenziFrancis Totti and the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina. There is also talk of a big shot of the Finance. The magistrate did not appear for questioning. “But I am I'm sure I can clarify everything“, he has declared.