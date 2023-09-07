Since the early hours of the morning, the carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Vibo Valentia have been engaged in the “Maestrale – Carthago” anti-mafia operation coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Catanzaro, led by the prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, with the use of over 600 soldiers who are carrying out on throughout the national territory a precautionary measure against 84 subjects: 29 in prison, 52 under house arrest and 3 with the obligation to present themselves to the judicial police.

Maxi operation for the restoration of legality also in Rome and Naples. From the first light of dawn, over 800 operators of the State Police, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza are engaged in two vast joint operations with High Impact mode in the cities of Rome and Naples, with the aim of restoring legality in areas with a high crime density and to guarantee citizens a strengthened presence of the forces of order on the territory.

In the Capital, the activity, planned in the Committee for Public Order and Safety in the Prefecture and coordinated by the Rome Police Headquarters in which the Local Police of Rome Capital also takes part, is located in the Tor Bella Monaca district where search course aimed at looking for weapons and drugs in over 80 apartments in via dell’Archeologia. In the Campania capital, the activity is underway in the Montecalvario district, precisely in the Quartieri Spagnoli area and is aimed at carrying out numerous searches and identifying suspicious people and vehicles. In addition to the searches aimed at looking for weapons and drugs, the green areas around the buildings will be reclaimed by the Municipality’s Garden Service.