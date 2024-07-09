Rome, Dia’s mega anti-mafia operation: more than 50 investigated, 130 million euros seized

A maxi operation conducted by the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate of Rome led to the18 people arrestedto the seizure of 131 million euros and to the registration in the register of investigated Of 57 individuals. The activity of the Capital’s Operations Centre, with the coordination of the DDA, had national coverage and led to the discovery of a real recycling plant based in Rome, but operating throughout the Italian territory. 18 recipients of precautionary measuresordered by an order from the investigating judge of Rome, are considered seriously suspected of being part of two mafia associations rooted in the Eternal City and aimed at extortion, usury, fictitious registration of assets, money laundering, self-laundering and reinvestment of illicit proceeds in economic activities. All the crimes committed are considered as an aid to the Mazzarella – D’amico clans (Camorra), Mancuso and Mazzaferro (‘Ndrangheta) and to the Sienese clan. In addition to the seizure of the money (131 million euros in total), the investigating judge of Rome has ordered the preventive seizure of 3 companies involved.

Who are those arrested and how the investigation was conducted?

Among the 18 people arrested this morning are Antonio NicolettiThe son of the former historical exponent of the Magliana BandEnrico Nicoletti, and Vincenzo SeneseThe son by Michele Senese, considered the Camorra boss in Rome. The film producer was also arrested Daniel Muscariello and the music manager Angel Calculli. Also arrested Roberto Macori And Salvatore D’Amico.

The investigations began in March 2018 and, over the years, have allowed the DIA, with the coordination of the DDA, to identify the recycling plant in question. The criminal activity would have made use of the intimidating force of the associative bond and of condition of subjection resulting both from the close ties with the mafia and from the immediate availability of weapons of war and common firearms. In particular, “have emergedconvergence of interests of historical mafias and new mafias and in particular of the D’Amico-Mazzarella clan, and of the Calabrian Mancuso and Mazzaferro clans and of the Senese family”, reads a note published by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office.

What did the power plant discovered by investigators do?

Criminal activity linked to the mafia was organised in two distinct associations who were dealing with launder “huge profits by gradually infiltrating apparently legal business activities operating in multiple fields” such as “cinematography, construction, logistics, car and hydrocarbon trade“. The note also states: “In terms of the seriousness of the evidence, in conjunction with the economic and financial crimes, also supported by the tax assessment activities delegated to the Pef Unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Rome, the members of the two organizations they were also found dedicated to the commission of a series of crimes somehow instrumental to the first (extortion and usury crimes) both to settle ‘give and take’ transactions between them or with third parties as well as to to bind entrepreneurs to themselves essential to fuel the illicit profit. In this context, the reserve of violence of the two associations emerged, both for the intimidating force resulting from close ties to criminal organizations mafia that for theimmediate availability of weapons of war and common firearms“.

