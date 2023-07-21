Anti-mafia blitz in Puglia: crime 3.0 between social media and redemption

“Wait! I want to tell you what I feel, make you die at the same time you bastard…” accompanied by the message “this is for the magistrate who rejected my husband’s Easter permit” and from the hashtags #husband #inmate #rejection: it is one of the many videos posted on TikTok by Marina Raffaella Guarini (@marinagua80), wife of Francesco Turrisi alias “Ciccio” detained in Lecce prison and, today, among the 22 arrested in the anti-mafia blitz in Puglia on 18 July which stopped the rise of the ruthless and violent boss Gianluca Lamendolanephew of bloodthirsty Carlo Cantannafringe of Mesagnesi of the united Sacra corona.

The setback, scored by the Nor of the San Vito dei Normanni company, which involved all six Apulian provinces with 22 arrested for mafia association, attempted murder, extortion and other crimes and 39 suspects, also recounts the new languages ​​of organized crime on social media and confirms the ability of the mafias to continuously reinvent themselves based on the needs of the present. And to progress, as digital takes the stage by dropping the boundaries between the real and the virtual, becoming the social network a place for sponsorship and communication with affiliates and enemies to support or strike.

How does Savio Di Gioia (@ansia087), among the 22 arrested, who posts a video on TikTok with background music and the phrase “Since I was in prison they have all turned their backs on me, thanks to them I understood that nothing changes! They all have the same ass face” which, according to the carabinieri who conducted the investigations, was a public denunciation of the betrayal of the Sanvitesi group affiliated with Ciccio Turrisi, now passed under the Lamendola boss.

And not only that, because with the arrival of TikTok everything was put live like a mafia Big Brother: they show houses, families, life under house arrest, interviews in prison.

As Marina Guarini which, in addition to posting video calls with her husband Ciccio in prison, pretends to be the spokesperson for the instructions given to her, with the expression “when he calls me from prison and says: take a pen and paper” and with a Neapolitan accent he says “but what have you got into your head, pay this, pay that, gifts here and there and now what is this story?”, as always videos accompanied by the hashtags #husband #inmate #prison. In short, to Mimina Biondi wife of Pino Rogoli.

