Anti-Camorra blitz in Caivano: nine arrested. Politicians from the former administration were also involved

There is no peace for the municipality of Caivano, where since the first light of dawn – as well as in San Marcellino and Aversa in the province of Caserta and other places – the carabinieri of the Investigative Unit of the Castello di Cisterna Group have given execution of a detention order (against 9 subjects), issued by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Naples, against as many suspects considered seriously suspected, in various capacities, of mafia-type association crimes, extortion aggravated by the mafia method, corruption and other aggravated by the mafia objectives.

Investigation activity and measures they also involve some representatives of the previous administration of the Municipality of Caivano. There is, for example, also the former councilor for Maintenance, Carmine Peluso, the former municipal councilor, Giovanbattista Alibrico, a local political exponent, Armando Falco, and the manager of the VII Public Works sector of the Municipality of Caivano, Vincenzo Zampella .



