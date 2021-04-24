M.A thousand or more people protested in London against the Corona measures in their country. As photos by British media showed, despite the current restrictions on mass gatherings, they moved through the British capital on Saturday afternoon and, among other things, on the shopping boulevard Oxford Street. Almost no one wore masks, but there were protest signs with inscriptions against, among other things, corona passports and tests. Sky News spoke of at least 10,000 demonstrators, the “Guardian” of several thousand participants. The police did not provide an estimate by early evening.

The police in the capital region of London had previously advised against attending large gatherings in an open letter. “We are still in the middle of a global pandemic,” she said in the letter published on Twitter.

In Switzerland, 4,000 people protested against the corona measures at an unauthorized demonstration. As the police reported on Saturday, the rally in Rapperswil-Jona near Zurich was peaceful. However, around 45 people were expelled from the city for 24 hours. Two people were provisionally arrested. The participants, who mostly neither wore masks nor kept their distance, expressed their displeasure with banners and cowbells. The police were posted around the demonstration square but held back.

With a view to proportionality, the police decided not to break up the peaceful demonstration, said a police spokesman in a video statement published on Twitter. In Switzerland, further easing of the corona measures had recently been decided.