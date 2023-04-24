Dhe Hungarian President Katalin Novák has rejected a law for whistleblowers before parliament because it contains passages about homosexual and transsexual people (LGBT) that violate fundamental rights. That would not strengthen the constitutional values ​​when they came into force, but on the contrary would weaken them, according to Novák’s letter to Parliament President László Kövér, which was published on the Parliament’s website in Budapest over the weekend.

The law is intended to implement an EU directive for whistleblowers (whistle-blowers). For example, companies above a certain size must set up the possibility of anonymous complaints and the state must set up offices for tips from the population. Shortly before the law was passed on April 11, the national-conservative coalition of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party inserted passages that hints could also be given if someone believes that the constitutional role of marriage and family (“Father is a man, mother is a woman”) or the child’s right to self-identity according to birth sex would be called into question.