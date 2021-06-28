Through the prism of the crack, years ago Córdoba, Mendoza and the City of Buenos Aires the title of “anti K capital of Argentina”. At some point, the coronavirus pandemic just arrived, Alberto Fernandez he had managed to shake off the statistical scorn. No longer. According to the latest national survey of CB Public Opinion Consultant, President, Cristina Kirchner, Sergio Massa Y Axel Kicillof they are breaking their own negative image records in these districts.

CB is a firm with origins in Córdoba that in May of last year began to publish an interesting ranking with the valuations of the governors in their districts. Then he added the evaluation of the national figures of the ruling party and the opposition, also province by province. When the June data are reviewed, the central strip of the country confirms its rejection by the referents of the Front of All.

Alberto Fernández, accompanied by Cristina, Massa, Kicillof, Ferraresi and Magario, in an act.

The survey included 900 cases in Córdoba, 845 in CABA and 832 in Mendoza. Seen from the other side of polarization, when the main opposition leaders are analyzed, their best performances are predictably achieved in these three provinces.

Córdoba, the most anti K

If we had to choose one today anti K capital of the country, Córdoba would take the award. It is the district where Cristina, Fernández and Kicillof have their worst numbers, and Massa hits the stick.

The vice sum there 76.6% negative image: it is the highest in the entire survey, including all leaders and all provinces. He combines it with only 20% positive.

It is also very weak that of the Buenos Aires governor (+ 17.8% and -71.2%). And that of the President (+ 26% and – 69.5%) and that of the head of Deputies (+ 22.4% and – 63%) is hardly better.

As opposed, in Córdoba Macri achieves his highest positive image (+ 45.4%). Larreta, meanwhile, reaches 60.6%, a number only surpassed by its valuation in CABA (67.8%). The same as Patricia Bullrich, although with other figures (+ 50.5% in the City and + 43.6% in Córdoba).

In CABA, the note is given by Kicillof

In the City -the fourth electoral district of the country, very close to Córdoba and Santa Fe, and all three well below the other Buenos Aires-, the rejection of Kirchner officials is maintained, with a little light in favor of Kicillof.

The Buenos Aires governor, who had built his cart in CABA and was even a deputy for the district, is the only one that exceeds 30 positive points (+ 31.7%), although they coexist with a very high negative (- 63.2% ).

Very close, always with the vice a little worse than the rest, Fernández (+ 27.2% and – 69%), Cristina (+ 26.1% and – 71%) and Massa (+ 25.5% and – 65.4%) remain.

As for the figures of Together for Change, I said: for Larreta and Bullrich it is their best district and for Macri, the second.

Mendoza, a mini Cordoba

In Mendoza -5th electoral district with the most voters- the logic of Córdoba is repeated. Cristina and Kicillof, the pure Kirchnerists, are the most rejected. And Fernández and Massa finish a little better.

The former president obtained + 24.1 and – 73.1% and the governor, + 18.6% and – 68.6%. While the President adds + 28.1% and – 68.8%, and the head of the Lower House, + 21.8% and – 65.2%. All bad worrying numbers thinking about the 2021 election. The PASO are less than three months away.

It will not be news, of course, if the Frente de Todos ends up defeated there in the legislative elections. It already happened in the last intermissions (2017) and for the presidential elections of 2015 and 2019. The analysts’ doubt is the difference that the opposition could make in these territories. How much advantage would the ruling party need in the province of Buenos Aires and the northern districts to compensate and go to the front?

