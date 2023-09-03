The anti-Juventus chorus could cost Milan dearly. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Football Federation has just opened on the anti-Juventus chants sung by the Rossoneri players after the match won against Roma. “Hunchback Juventus”, this is the phrase. All posted on social media. At this point, the Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, having acquired the videos that had gone viral, decided to shed light on the episode “to ascertain any violation of the rules of loyalty, probity and correctness and to identify those responsible”.