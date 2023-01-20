Secretariat indicates that, according to the statute, the position will be held by the oldest vice-president, Elias Miguel Haddad; new president will be chosen among the first 3 vices

the secretariat of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) said that the organization has a new president: Elias Miguel Haddad. He is the senior vice president of the entity.

A letter was sent to directors and employees of Fiesp at the end of the afternoon of this Friday (20.jan.2023). The document states that, following the rules of the entity’s statute, Haddad replaces Josué Gomes da Silva, removed from office in an assembly on Monday (16.jan.2023).

The text states that Haddad has 30 days from the meeting to call a new election for president of Fiesp. Candidates should be the 1st vice-president, Rafael Cervone; the 2nd vice president, Dan Ioschpe; and the 3rd vice president, Marcelo Campos Ometto.

Fiesp was contacted to comment on the letter, but did not respond. The space remains open.

Josué’s defense said that the assembly was a coup and has no validity. You must appeal against the decision to replace the president.