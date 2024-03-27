University, anti-Israel protests. Now the government intervenes

The situation in Italian universities risks degenerating, student collective initiatives are multiplying in defense of Gaza who are effectively calling for a boycott of Israel. Now he has also decided to move on this case government. It was just after four in the afternoon – reports Repubblica – when the Minister of the University, Anna Maria Bernini, pick up the phone. At the other end of the line is the chief of policeVictor Pisani. The phone call is short, we talk about what is happening in the universities: demonstrations, raids, clashes. A dissent linked to the conflict in Middle East That It's been brewing for months but what time has it been done? heated protest by the collectives.

The conversation serves Bernini to ask Pisani directly availability for a meetingwhich will happen in the next few days, and define the agenda together: “reconnaissance on the level of alarm reached in universities” and “an evaluation of the most appropriate ways to intervene to combine freedom and security within the universities”.

Two hours later, – continues Repubblica – in cabinetBernini will also talk about it with Matteo Plant yourself. It is from the Ministry of the Interior, given that the matter is in reality his responsibility, that in the evening the minister leaks that for now “no changes are foreseen of any kind to the management of public order within the universities nor have any assessments been made in this regard”. In recent weeks, however, the mobilizations have become more impetuous, reaching block debates or to melee with the agents.