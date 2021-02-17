Against polygamy and virgin tests: New laws are intended to push back Islamism, but may violate the French constitution.

PARIS taz | On Tuesday evening, the French National Assembly passed a legislative package at first reading, with which the rules that have been in force since 1905 on the separation of state and religion and the neutrality of the public service are to be redrafted.

The government majority sees this as an answer to a threat to the secular republic from religious and political “Islamism”. The immediate cause is the murder of the teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded on October 16 by an Islamist terrorist.

An article of the bill makes it a criminal offense to maliciously threaten members of the public service by name in the networks. State employees, in turn, should swear that they “serve with dignity the republic with its constitution and its basic values ​​of freedom, equality and brotherhood”.

Other provisions concern society and to some extent also private life, especially with regard to gender equality. Doctors are forbidden to issue certificates of virginity. Religious weddings may only be celebrated after the civil wedding.

Foreigners living in polygamy can have their residence permit withdrawn and the possibility of teaching the children at home will be severely restricted and a permit will be required from 2024. This is to avoid whole families isolating themselves in communities.

Law could violate the constitution

Associations that receive public subsidies must contractually declare themselves committed to the fundamental values ​​of the republic and its symbols. Religious associations that operate places of worship, especially mosques, are given special treatment.

Since the construction of churches or mosques in strictly secular France cannot be publicly financed, the religious communities are dependent on donations and donors – who could use it to secure influence in France. From now on, cash donations are to be limited to 150 euros, the bookkeeping must be disclosed and donations from abroad over 10,000 euros must be reported to the authorities.

The legislative package is not yet through, it should come before the Senate in March. The orientation towards Islamic communities could violate the secular constitution on several points – which expressly obliges the state to be neutral.