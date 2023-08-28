Inflation remains too high, say the Fed in the United States and the ECB in Europe. And central banks try to correct it, using the levers of monetary policy. Prices, especially consumer prices, are effectively at levels that are difficult to sustain for long and the Italian government has taken steps to try to reverse the trend: the anti-inflation pact launched by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, it is the instrument identified to speed up a reduction in the inflation rate which remains too slow for the needs of the Italian economy.

What is the Anti-Inflation Pact?

Signed on 4 August by the minister with representatives of large-scale distribution and traditional trade associations, but not by industrial associations, it provides for a quarter of initiatives to affect the shopping cart, with methods to be established by 10 September. It will impose fixed prices on a selection of products, using fixed prices and promotional activities.

The key role of industry and speculation

The main problem to solve is the participation of the entire supply chain in the initiative. At the Rimini Meeting, Urso made an explicit invitation to the industrial component of food processing. “May associations representing big industry adhere to the anti-inflation pact. Do like their French colleagues, who have adhered to the pact in their country”. The invitation could be accepted in the next few days, provided that the modalities of such an intervention are perceived as ‘convenient’. The doubts raised by Centromarca and Ibc, the consumer goods industry association, at the beginning of August mainly concerned the need to involve all operators in the food chain who, in various ways, contribute to shaping production costs starting from raw materials, energy, packaging, logistics, and therefore contribute to compose the final value of the product. The idea, which could lead to a re-evaluation of the agreement, is that everyone can actually compete. Each component would have to give up a portion of the margin to allow prices to be lowered and to favor a consequent recovery in consumption. The price race, it is the underlying reasoning, stops if the market is able to absorb a downward correction. To obtain this result, it is essential to empty all pockets of speculation that remain along the supply chain.

The latest inflation data

In July, according to data released by Istat, the consumer price index recorded growth of 5.9% on an annual basis while it remained unchanged on a monthly basis, compared with 6% and +0.1% communicated in advance. The growth of the so-called “shopping cart” also slowed down for the fifth consecutive month, recording +10.2% in July (+10.5% in June). The phase of slowdown in inflation, Istat explained, takes place “in a framework of price stability at the economic level”. The acquired inflation for 2023 remains stable at +5.6% for the general index. (By Fabio Insenga)