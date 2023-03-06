The inflammation it may be a normal response of the body to infection and injury, but when it becomes chronic, it may be an underlying cause of many chronic diseases.

While medications are a popular option for treating inflammation, many experts also advocate an anti-inflammatory diet to combat the condition.

Some cooking ingredients that are loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and offer other health benefits are green leafy vegetables, green tea, oranges and walnuts.

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are high in antioxidants and alkalizing, and contain nutrients, minerals, and vitamins, including folate, fiber, and vitamins A, C, E, and K. They also help prevent cognitive decline and reduce general inflammation.

Green tea is a healthy drink that is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity and other conditions. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, especially epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), make it a popular choice for fighting inflammation.

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium, and also contain fiber, calcium and folic acid. Vitamin C is essential for immune system function, strong connective tissue, and healthy blood vessels.

Oranges and orange juice can be great additions to an anti-inflammatory diet and can be added to a variety of dishes and salads.

Walnuts contain a healthy fat that helps stop inflammation. However, it’s important to limit yourself to a handful a day, as nuts are high in calories and fat.

While an anti-inflammatory diet isn’t a magic cure for rheumatoid arthritis or other inflammatory conditions, it can help reduce the number of flare-ups and the pain associated with these conditions.

In addition, an anti-inflammatory diet is considered healthy and can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Including more anti-inflammatory ingredients in your diet is an easy way to improve your health.

Leafy greens can be included in salads and stir-fries, green tea can be drunk hot or cold, oranges can be eaten as a snack or as a salad ingredient, and nuts can be added to salads or eaten as a snack.

We recommend you read:

By making small changes to your diet, you can make a big difference in your long-term health.