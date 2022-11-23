Taking anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen to ease knee pain could make the condition worse, a new study suggests.

According to the British newspaper The Times, researchers from the University of California (USA) found that the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs would cause more problems than benefits in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

+ Combined use of ibuprofen and codeine can lead to death, says European agency

Volunteers who took painkillers/anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen and naproxen for arthritis developed worsening joint inflammation as well as cartilage damage over the four-year period of the study, reports the journal.

The research will be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, between November 27 and December 1. It involved 1070 patients with osteoarthritis.

Over a four-year period, a group of 277 volunteers took ibuprofen or another nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for at least one year, while a control group received nothing.

As The Times shows, they all had scans assessing the extent of damage to their knee joints at the beginning and end of the study, receiving scores according to levels of inflammation and possible damage. The tests included the level of synovitis, the medical term for inflammation of the synovial membrane (tissue that lines the joints).

The scientists found that there was no long-term benefit from using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for arthritis. In fact, joint inflammation and cartilage quality were worse in patients who received this type of medicine, reveals the British newspaper.

“In this large group of participants, we were able to show that there were no protective mechanisms of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in reducing inflammation or slowing the progression of osteoarthritis of the knee joint. The use of these drugs for their anti-inflammatory function has been frequently propagated in patients with osteoarthritis in recent years and should be reassessed, since it was not possible to demonstrate a positive impact on joint inflammation”, comments researcher Johanna Luitjens, lead author of the study, cited by The Times.

She explains that the anti-inflammatory effect of this class of medicine may not effectively prevent synovitis, with progressive degenerative changes that lead to worsening inflammation.

“On the other hand, patients who have synovitis and are taking pain-relieving medications may be more physically active due to pain relief, which may lead to worsening of synovitis, although we adjusted for physical activity in our study.” the scientist.