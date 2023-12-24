Genoa – The Danish container company Maersk is preparing for resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the company announced Sunday. The decision was made following the deployment of a US-led military operation, the aim of which is to ensure the security of trade in the area.

The shipping giant has suspended sending ships through the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb at the beginning of December due to attacks suffered by their ships. These have made the Suez Canal, crucial to global trade, unusable for most routes. The United States said Tuesday it has launched a multinational operation to protect trade in the Red Sea from Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militants, who since last month have fired drones and missiles at ships of several nations in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.

“As of Sunday, December 24, 2023, we have received confirmation that the previously announced multinational security initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG)has now been established and deployed to enable maritime trade passing through the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden to once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway between Asia and Europe,” Maersk said in a statement on Sunday “With the Opg initiative active, we are preparing to allow ships to resume transit through the Red Sea in both eastbound and westbound directions.”

Maersk said it would release more details in the coming days. But it said it may resort to diverting ship traffic again depending on evolving security conditions. On Tuesday, Maersk said it was hijacking ships round Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. He said he would impose container surcharges for shipments from Asia to cover additional costs associated with the longer journey. Several other companies have stopped transiting the Red Sea for safety reasons in recent weeks, including oil giant BP.