“Hassan Nasrallah, no one will defend you if Lebanon is dragged into war.” And this the message against the leader of the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah party that appeared today on the advertisement screens at Beirut airport, following an attack by computer hackers.

“In the name of the Lord and the people, Beirut International Airport is not the airport of Hezbollah or Iran. Hassan Nasrallah, no one will defend you if Lebanon is dragged into a war for which you will assume the responsibility and consequences “Hezbollah, we will not go to war in the name of others. You blew up our port after having brought in weapons. May the airport be freed from the yoke of your mini-state”, we read on the screens, according to the Lebanese newspaper Orient – Le Jour.

The logos of two groups also appeared on the message, which refers to the explosion in the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020. The first is that of Saheb el Kalam, an unidentified anti-Hezbollah group that is very active on social media, the second is that of the Soldiers of the Lord, a Christian extremist group from Beirut. Saheb el Kalam shared the images of the pirated screens on the social network