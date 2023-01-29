The country’s capital, Lima, registered its 1st death during demonstrations on Saturday (29.jan); 55-year-old man shot in the head

Protests against the Peruvian government have left 65 dead by the early evening of this Sunday (29.jan), according to the website RTVE. The country has registered intense demonstrations since the then president Pedro Castillo was deposed by Congress and stuck on December 7th. With that, the vice-president, Dina Boluarte, assumed the presidency, but still without support from the population.

Of all the deaths recorded across the country, Víctor Santisteban Yacsavilca, 55, was the 1st demonstrator killed during the demonstrations in the capital, Lima. He was shot in the head amid the protests. Official government bodies spoke out after the death and lamented the lack of an agreement to “freely and democratically elect the new authorities”.

“We regret that the Congress of the Republic has not been able to reach an agreement to define the date of the general elections in which Peruvians can freely and democratically elect the new authorities. We appeal to the benches to reduce their party and group interests and put Peru’s interests above. Our citizens are eagerly awaiting a clear response that opens a way out of the political crisis and builds social peace.”published the official profile of Presidency of the Republic of Peru on twitter.



Another folder that commented on the protester’s murder on social media was the Peruvian Ombudsmana Defender of Pueblo Peru.

“We regret the death of Víctor Santisteban Yacsavilca in today’s violent demonstrations. We monitored health care at the Guillermo Almenara Hospital for the seriously injured Taine Isidoro Bedon Maguiña. We are also in the hospitals that received injured people, as a result of the protests, to guarantee the right to health for all. In the same way, our commissioners are verifying the correct health care for the injured police officers in the hospital of the National Police of Peru”published on Twitter profile.

POPULATION REPROVES GOVERNMENT OF DINA

Study published this Sunday (29.jan) by IEP (Institute of Peruvian Studies – Institute of Peruvian Studies) show that 75% of Peruvians ask that the current president, Dina Boluarte, resign from office. The survey considers 1,214 interviews conducted by telephone.

Data indicate that 76% disapprove of Dina’s government. The number is similar to that recorded by the institute in early January. Only 17% of the population approve of the president.

59% of Peruvians interviewed by the IEP identify with the demonstrations held across the country since December. Still, 73% agree with new general elections in 2023, not in 2024; 69% are in favor of calling a Constituent Assembly.

CONGRESS REQUESTS IMPEACHMENT

Members of the left parties Free Peru, Democratic Peru and Democratic Exchange presented a request for the impeachment of Dina Boluarte. The 28 signatories justify the request by “permanent moral incapacity” of the head of state due to the deaths recorded during protests in the country. Here’s the fullin Spanish (12 MB).

This is the 1st attempt to remove Boluarte from office. The vacancy motion presented questions the “excessive use of weapons” to control the demonstrations. According to the document, 44 people died due to the actions of the security forces commanded by Boluarte and, therefore, she is the one who must “Account for Deaths”. For congressmen, the president “I should have already resigned”.

To move forward, the motion must be approved by 40% of the deputies – that is, to have 52 votes among the 130 congressmen. If the rite is instituted, the plenary of the Chamber will debate the exit, the president will be summoned to make her defense and a new vote will be scheduled. To approve impeachment, a vote of at least 2/3 of the number of deputies is required, that is, 87 votes. The Congress of Peru is unicameral.

In December, Congress approved a bill in the 1st round to bring forward the general elections in the country to April 2024. The election was scheduled for the same month of 2026.

It was also determined that the term of the president, Dina Boluarte, will end on July 28, 2024, while the parliamentary term will end on July 26 of that year. The 2nd round of voting should be held in March.

HOW IT STARTED

In a speech on national television on December 7, the then president, Pedro Castillo, announced the dissolution of Congress, decreed a state of emergency and curfew throughout the national territory.

The political movement was rejected by Congress and Castillo’s ministers. On the same day, congressmen approved the impeachment of the president by 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions.

Next, Castillo f.hi stuck by the National Police and Dina Boluarte, his then deputy, He took office then. On December 15, the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former president. He is supposedly investigated. “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy. The infractions are provided for in articles 346 and 349 of the Peruvian constitution.

Since then, supporters of former President Castillo have held demonstrations across the country calling for President Boluarte’s removal.

The protests also mention the disapproval of the population regarding the bill that proposes to bring forward the national elections to April 2024 – they are scheduled for the same month of 2026. The text was approved in the 1st round by Congress on December 20th, but still needs to go through a 2nd vote, which will be held on March 15th.

On January 13, the Minister of the Interior, Victor Rojas, the Minister of Women, Grecia Rojas Ortiz, and the Minister of Labor, Eduardo García Birimisa, resigned to the positions.