Stop gender culture in schools. This was established by the Culture, Science and Education Committee of the Chamber at the request of the resolution presented by the League. The opposition immediately responded with criticism.

The first signatory of the recently approved proposal is the Northern League MP Rossano Sasso who rejoices: «Our resolution to say enough to the gender propaganda in schools. The instrumental polemics of Avs and Pd and the insults of the M5S are a waste of time. After all, if they had bothered to read the text, they would have seen that we are committing the government to an adequate discussion on the issue. At the same time, however, we have reiterated our no to the attempt to involve 6-year-old children in an ideological drift that we do not like. Let’s be clear: for example, We don’t think it’s appropriate for drag queens to enter our children’s classrooms. and indoctrinate them from an early age. We said no to the EU that wants to allocate millions to Erasmus DragTivism Jr. courses, as a tool for propagating this ‘”dogma”, and in Italy we will oppose in any way the dangerous woke ideology. We will protect at all costs the right of children to live peacefully the beauty of childhood, far from this vision that would like them to be slaves to hyper-sexualization. And if anyone thinks of replacing families, perhaps with self-styled experts from LGBTQI associations, in the education of 6-year-old children, they will always find an insurmountable wall in the League.”

LGBTQIA+: What does this acronym that encompasses decades of struggles mean?



Alessandro Amorese, FdI group leader in the Culture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, echoes this sentiment: «We are decidedly against gender ideology in schools and to lgbtq+ activism among children and young people. This is the position of Fratelli d’Italia, also claimed today in the Culture and Education Committee of the Chamber during the discussion on the resolutions on initiatives in institutes that, passed off as events capable of training in inclusiveness and respect, are instead forms of propaganda of gender ideology, even if the left will never admit it».

Considerations that are considered absurd by the opposition. Alessandro Zan, responsible for Rights in the PD secretariat, stigmatizes: «We are facing yet another attack on Italian LGBTQIA+ peopleexactly as it happens in Hungary and Bulgaria. In an Italy where waiting lists for treatment are getting longer and longer precisely because of the cuts of the right, where wages remain stagnant and the real income of families is collapsing, the majority finds nothing better to do than continue the crusade against rights. It is clear that the Italian right is now completely detached from reality, blinded by an ideological fury that lashes out against the freedom and dignity of a part of Italian citizens. This is their urgency at the reopening of Parliament. Even Forza Italia, after the false openings on rights this summer, at the time of the vote flattens out on completely illiberal and Orbanian positions. In Europe Forza Italia supports Ursula von der Leyen who has presented a clear program on rights and in Italy it endorses reactionary measures: this political schizophrenia is unsustainable and dangerous».

M5S MP Anna Laura Orrico was also polemical: «It is difficult to find such an enormous quantity of idiocies of a populist and propagandistic nature as those expressed by Lega member Rossano Sasso in his press release. Gender ideology does not exist and all the academics and researchers told us this during the hearings. The League is waving a scarecrow to divert attention from the disasters they are causing in schools, such as the guidelines on civic education or the almost total absence of measures to support families who for yet another year have to deal with the bloodbath of buying books and school supplies. This is what members of the League like Rossano Sasso should be talking about if they were serious people».