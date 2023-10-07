Data comes from Fraudometer, the company’s platform that counts fraud attempts in real time
Brazil has avoided losses of R$41.4 billion since the beginning of 2023 due to anti-fraud solutions. Data from Fraudometer, the Serasa Experian what counts real-time fraud attemptswere released on Wednesday (4.Oct.2023).
According to the tool, more than 7.4 million unsuccessful occurrences in the period. According to the director of Authentication and Fraud Prevention Products at Serasa Experian, Caio Rocha, the main tool for preventing fraud is information – and that is the objective of the platform.
“Every minute, criminals are looking to profit through scams. Although there is no solution that represents the ‘silver bullet’ in preventing fraud, there are ways to gain efficiency in this task”declared Rocha.
The Fraudometer website provides a record of avoided financial losses, in addition to fraud attempts by State (Federative Unit), by consumer age, by operating segment and by period. The tool shows that the main age group targeted by criminals is 36 to 50 years old, representing 35.8% of victims.
According to Serasa Experian, 4 “layers” fraud protection:
- 1st layer: data analysis for identification of the veracity of registration information and whether there are suspicious behaviors;
- 2nd layer: facial biometrics to validate consumers’ identity and detect whether it is a living person and not a photo of the photo, deepfake or cell phone screen;
- 3rd layer: analyzes whether the device used by the consumer was authenticated by a real person or whether their information is being used by a fraudster; It is
- 4th layer: more than 10,000 document verification intelligence rules are applied, with analyzes of possible tampering and facematch is analyzed – comparison of the photo with the document with the selfie taken by the consumer.
