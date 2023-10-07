Data comes from Fraudometer, the company’s platform that counts fraud attempts in real time

Brazil has avoided losses of R$41.4 billion since the beginning of 2023 due to anti-fraud solutions. Data from Fraudometer, the Serasa Experian what counts real-time fraud attemptswere released on Wednesday (4.Oct.2023).

According to the tool, more than 7.4 million unsuccessful occurrences in the period. According to the director of Authentication and Fraud Prevention Products at Serasa Experian, Caio Rocha, the main tool for preventing fraud is information – and that is the objective of the platform.

“Every minute, criminals are looking to profit through scams. Although there is no solution that represents the ‘silver bullet’ in preventing fraud, there are ways to gain efficiency in this task”declared Rocha.

The Fraudometer website provides a record of avoided financial losses, in addition to fraud attempts by State (Federative Unit), by consumer age, by operating segment and by period. The tool shows that the main age group targeted by criminals is 36 to 50 years old, representing 35.8% of victims.

According to Serasa Experian, 4 “layers” fraud protection: