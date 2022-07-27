On 25 July, the “anti-fascist pasta dishes” were held throughout Italy to commemorate the fall of Mussolini. However, the Committee is born today to remember the innocent victims killed after the war by former partisans and communist militants

“I would like to know how many murders must be committed to remember innocent victims”, asked Gianluca Vinci member of the FdI.

The bitter reference of the parliamentarian is to the initiative of the “Red Triangle of Death” committee that was born today in Reggio Emilia. The Committee comes to life to establish the day of April 26: a date in memory of the crimes committed after the war, in 1946, in the year after the liberation.

On July 25, the “anti-fascist pasta dishes” were organized throughout Italy, an event that celebrates the dismissal and arrest of Benito Mussolini on April 25, 1943. But we must not forget the story of blood that killed thousands in 1946 after the war. of innocents in Emilia.

An exponential number of civilians, not attributable to fascism, were killed by communist leaders. Where the hegemony of the PCI was unchallenged it was unleashed an underground and clandestine civil war carried out by sectors of the party and close to the party that killed dissidents and unseen opponents, priests, journalists, landowners but also simple peasants and anti-communist laborers, in a series of endless settling of scores. A story brought to light in 1991 also by the parliamentarian of PCI Otello Montanari with the famous statement “who knows how to speak!”. The exponent was removed from the Provincial Committee of the Anpi, as well as being severely contested and marginalized in the Communist Party. The journalist Rossana Rossanda de The poster he wrote that “the real news about the ‘triangle of death’ in Reggio Emilia is that we are talking about it again and that an article written by Otello Montanari on Rest of the Carlino made such a great feeling. Those killings were known. “

After Montanari’s statements, the historical truth about some cases was re-established. The journalist Gianpaolo Pansa told the story in several books including the best known “The blood of the vanquished”.

The prefectures of the time spoke of about 4,500 victims, now forgotten, who fell from May 1945 to 1946. Only in the lower Reggio area about 1,000 died. Many of those responsible for the crimes of the time fled to Eastern Europe under Soviet influence.

The objective of the nascent Committee is to dedicate a day to the victims, establishing a national day of remembrance on April 26 of each year, the day after the Liberation day, on April 25: as the deaths occurred in 1946 the year after the end of the war. in 1945.

The President of the Committee is the historian and professor Gaetano Scaravelli. The baptism of the initiative at the Orlando Furioso, the cultural center of Reggio Emilia in via Garonna.

Scaravelli: “The whole story must be remembered, not just the one that is convenientwe think that the institution of a day of remembrance of the victims on April 26 of each year is absolutely necessary to restore historical truth ”.

Vinci: “The Left always talks about partisans, fictionalizing the history of the last century but forgetting many serious facts that have nothing heroic about them, an ‘ethnic’ cleansing of a political nature, today after more than 75 years in many municipalities in the lower Reggio area it governs the Left is still undisputed with Bulgarian percentages ”.

