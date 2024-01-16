Schlein smells Europe…





Who knows maybe Elly Schlein wants to begin to savor the air of Brussels again, in view of its controversial but probable candidacy for the European elections, or perhaps more prosaically, the secretary of the Democratic Party, with three passports, is looking for that credibility and authority in her allies abroad, which few now in Italy they recognize them. There is nothing else to explain the request accepted by a few votes to have a debate held in the plenary hall of Strasbourg on what happened in Acca Larenzia a few days ago on the occasion of the commemoration of the three poor young Missis barbarously killed in 1978 by red extremists. “Fight against the rebirth of neo-fascism in Europe, also on the basis of the march that took place in Rome on 7 January”, this is the title of the debate on the agenda for Tuesday 16 January.

“Everyone obviously forgets the innocent deaths of Acca Larentia and they exploit against Giorgia Meloni a commemoration that has taken place in the same way for forty-five years. Everyone shouts about the non-existent 'danger of fascism': the left does it to fill their own programmatic void, the Marconians to divert attention from their own internal difficulties, the Russians to justify their war of aggression against Ukraine. A painful spectacle, based on lies and hypocrisies, which outrages us and anyone who truly cares about the good of Italy and pushes us to defend with even more force the historical truth, national dignity and our free choices in foreign policy” These are the words of the head of the FDI delegation at the Pe, Carlo Fidanza, to comment on the decision to open a debate in plenary on a topic that, to tell the truth, has very little in common with Europe.

But evidently the Italian left believes that the ritual Roman salute of 200 young people, to commemorate three young people barbarously murdered 46 years ago, deserves the spotlight of the European Parliament in plenary session. Not to mention that this gesture also contributed to fueling Russian propaganda, which also built its front to attack on this Ukraine, as evidenced by a long, vaguely delirious post by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. In short, a controversy that is starting to become tiresome in Italy too, now we would like to bring it, in a clear instrumental way, in view of the European elections, also in Europe.

A sign of provincialism and lack of credibility and lack of courage on the part of a left-wing political class, which for some time has been unable to find the key to the problem to be credible in the eyes of its electorate. Among other things, the ECR group had also proposed to open a debate, again in Strasbourg, to ensure that full justice is done for the still unpunished crimes committed by political terrorism, but the left instead rejected this proposal, opening further doubts about the true purpose ' of the debate on the events of Acca Larenzia, as he claims Nicola Procaccinico-president of the same Ecr “We are as usual, the Democratic Party prefers to exploit the non-existent neo-fascist alarms in Europe in order to attack the Italian government and it does so in the worst possible way, demonstrating that it does not have at heart a shared memory for the many victims, both right and left of the years of lead, whose murderers still circulate free and unpunished.”

The attempt of the left to drag the specious controversy on the fascist danger in Italy also into the European context, taking advantage of the exponential growth of some far-right parties in half of Europe. But in this case the Italian left seems to be guilty of excessive provincialism because it is attached to a controversy linked to a very particular and tragic historical period, which probably most MEPs don't even know. The massacre of Acca Larentia in the Tuscolano neighborhood of Rome, in fact, is one of the darkest episodes of our republican history. It contributed to a degeneration of the political struggle and ideological hatred between the opposing factions in years of leadas well as maintaining a state of tension characteristic of first republic. For many neo-fascist militants, things will change completely after January 7, 1978: many of them, after the events of that day, decided to embark on the path of armed struggle.

A massacre which must be reiterated still remains unpunished and which should cause indignation for the death of three innocent young people and not for the greeting of some diehards nostalgic, which uses the occasion of the commemoration, as well as the curves of the stadiums, to repeat that gesture which certainly represents a stupid and unbuildable identification and belonging to a group, very probably more than a real nostalgic ritual in memory of a regime, now dead and buried by history. The fact that there is now a party with a relative majority in government, instrumentally linked to the twenty years of fascism (despite the fact that its leader and Prime Minister was born in 1977) and that in six months the most important European elections in history will be held, has certainly played a role in creating a fuss that reached Strasbourg.

It is difficult to think that all this could have real effects on a political and electoral level, unless we want to aim for yet another clumsy and inappropriate attempt to discredit the Meloni government, among other things in the year of the G7 presidency. In order to gain consensus again, starting with the European elections, the PD will probably need many other solid arguments than this. Provided that the current leadership is truly able to find these political topics and also to recover that contact with the real world that it seems to have lost for some time.

