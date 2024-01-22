The day dedicated to the presentations of the new Ducati motorcycles for the 2024 season was opened by the words of the CEO of the Borgo Panigale company, Claudio Domenicali. The Italian manager chose the stage of Madonna di Campiglio to take some stones off his feet with the reds' direct opponents, both in MotoGP and Superbike.

Regulations and controversies

Ducati has been reigning champions for two seasons in both championships, but this year none will come into forcethe regulatory 'measures' which have the intent, more or less explicit, of put the Italian house in difficulty. A situation that Domenicali highlighted in a scathing manner, simultaneously trying to remove the pressure of a 'mandatory' reconfirmation from his teams.

“The official Ducati teams that will race in MotoGP and WSBK are consolidated and strong – explained Domenicali – but this year they will both have more difficulties. This season – as does not always happen – there was in fact an important change in the rules. Ducati has won a lot and here, unlike other categories, the rules have changed. The difficulty is therefore increasing and if this year we manage to repeat our results they will have double value“.

Concessions and 'minimum weight' in the sights

The reference is obviously to new rules on concessions implemented in MotoGP – with only Ducati included in the 'first class' and therefore more limited – and to the rule of minimum bike-rider weight which will be implemented in Superbike.

“Our competitors had a number of advantages: there are concessions in MotoGP – underlined Domenicali – while in WSBK Alvaro won two titles but will start with a penalty. Tomorrow we will have a ski race here between us – concluded Domenicali, with irony – and it's as if we decided that whoever won last year should be penalized and start with a second disadvantage. Maybe we will“.