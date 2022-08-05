Blitz against drug dealing: watch the video of the operation



The Carabinieri of Torre Annunziata carried out precautionary measures against 18 alleged drug dealers: among these were minors, used for the material deliveries of drug doses, as well four recipients of Citizenship Incomeobviously reported to INPS because they are no longer entitled to state aid.

The investigation began in 2018 following the gunshot wound of a man, who later turned out to be a drug buyer, which took place in the popular “Poverelli” district of the historic center of Torre Annunziata.

Also thanks to wiretapping and stalking, the tactics of the alleged drug dealers emerged, who used to use cryptic language to deal with the sale of narcotic substances, using conventional expressions such as “embassy, ​​coffee, thing, biscuit”, as well as receive regular buyers inside apartments protected by illegally installed video surveillance systems.

The investigations led to the application of precautionary measures for a total of 60 charges, of which 58 related to drugs. For 16 of the suspects, 5 of whom already detained in prison for another cause, pre-trial detention was ordered in prison, while for 2 suspects a ban on staying in the province of Naples was ordered, as mothers of offspring at an early age.

