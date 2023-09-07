High authorities in the Joe Biden administration said Thursday during a hearing before Congress that US counternarcotics strategy in Colombia is “evolving” from one focused on attacking production to another that also includes regional security, justice, development, money laundering and interdiction.

So said Todd Robinson, the Undersecretary of State for International Drug Trafficking Affairs during a meeting with the Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere of the Committee on Foreign Relations in the US Senate.

The subcommittee, chaired by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, summoned the hearing to evaluate the budget that the Biden administration has requested to support allies and face regional challenges such as migration, climate change and the deterioration of democracy.

Todd made it clear in his speech that fentanyl trafficking is the administration’s top priority but that That is not why they should stop paying attention to other challenges such as the Colombian one.

According to Todd, despite the arrival of the government of Gustavo Petro to the presidency, counternarcotics cooperation with the country has continued and remains strong.

(Also read: ‘Another false start’: the US criticizes the appointment of alias Gafas as peace manager)

According to Todd, the US counternarcotics strategy in Colombia is “evolving.” See also Wall Street without operations for Juneteenth holiday Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

“It has changed, because they want to go in another direction. But we continue to work with them in many areas such as interdiction, regional security, and things like environmental crimes,” Todd said when asked by Kaine about the state of anti-drug cooperation.

The relationship with Colombia also had another moment during the hearing when Democratic Senator Ben Cardin expressed concern about the decision of the House of Representatives to exclude resources for the country in 2024.

(It may interest you: Mancuso judge in the US orders to keep the case ‘frozen’, for now)

“Colombia has great challenges, such as drugs, the implementation of peace, migration from Venezuela and that is why we approved more than US $400 million but the Chamber has approved zero. Colombia is a democracy, but it is not predictable and the US should not be micromanaging its politics and in those who choose Colombians as their rulers,” Cardin said, alluding to the reasons that Republicans have invoked to punish the left-wing government of Gustavo Petro.

Colombia is a democracy, but it is not predictable and the US should not be micromanaging its politics See also Press review - "California: three years of drought with no relief in sight": 'The Guardian'

Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere and another witness at the hearing replied that maintaining aid to the country was “vital” and that the administration was in dialogue with the chamber to demonstrate how those resources not only serve Colombia but also the US “because we all benefit from a stable and democratic Colombia.”

According to Nichols, the administration’s job is to seek channels of cooperation with democratically elected leaders.

(Also: Colombians, among the migrant groups that are arriving in New York the most)

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia.

Cardin asked him, however, to be more “vocal” when defending that cooperation.

Nichols also placed a lot of emphasis on the immigration crisis and the administration’s efforts to confront their causes and stem the flow to the US.

Various Senators, Democrats and Republicans, In turn, they expressed their doubts regarding the upcoming electoral process in Venezuela.

(You can read: More than 250 organizations ask to preserve aid from the United States for Colombia)

Brian A. Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

“We are not innocent in the face of the possibility of free elections in 2024, but we do see an opportunity in them and the people are mobilizing,” said Marcela Escobari, the person in charge of the region at USAID.

Concerns about fentanyl and the epidemic of abuse taking place in the US were raised by several of the senators present who questioned the government of Mexico for not fully cooperating to stop trafficking.

Among them, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, according to whom Mexico would not be a “reliable ally.”

For Senator Bob Menéndez, although it would be absurd to use the US military, as some Republicans are calling for, he did express the need to expand cooperation.

(Keep reading: Health of Gustavo Petro: does the United States disseminate this information about its presidents?)

The administration acknowledged some problems, including a lack of resources on the part of the Mexicans. “One of the challenges is that the Mexicans don’t want to commit enough resources to this fight but we are putting pressure on them to do so,” Robinson said.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68