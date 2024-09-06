Poland unveils Orion anti-drone system based on Soviet ZU-23-2

Polish developers presented the Orion FCS anti-drone system, built on the basis of the Soviet ZU-23-2 installation, at the MSPO-2024 exhibition. About this reports Army Recognition.

The system, which can use a ZU-23-2 slingshot or a pair of heavy machine guns, is designed to detect and neutralize small drones and loitering munitions. It is noted that the complex was developed by Maddos and AP Flyer in cooperation with an unnamed Ukrainian partner.

Orion FCS is equipped with a long-range MADDOS radar, which is capable of detecting targets and transmitting their location data. The guns are then automatically directed to the detection sector, and the optoelectronic module begins tracking the target. The fire control system with a ballistic computer can calculate the target’s flight path and make corrections for firing.

The ZU-23-2 twin anti-aircraft mount was accepted into service in 1960. The mount is based on a pair of 23-mm automatic cannons, which provide a rate of fire of up to two thousand rounds per minute.

In August, the modernized ZU-23AE was presented at the Army-2024 forum. The installation received a thermal imager and a remote control system. The ZU-23AE can use projectiles with programmable detonation.