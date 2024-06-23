UK has developed an anti-drone energy weapon

The UK has developed an anti-drone energy weapon that will enter service in 2025. About it reports Financial Times citing the head of the British division of the French defense company Thales.

It is expected that radio frequency directed energy weapon (RFDEW) will be capable of destroying several drones at the same time. RFDEW uses radio waves to disable or damage the electronic components of enemy drones or other equipment.

The system, which is currently being tested, is capable of detecting and destroying targets on land, air and sea, with a range of up to one kilometer. The cost of one shot is 10 pence (about 11 rubles), which makes the complex a cost-effective alternative to traditional air defense systems. It is expected that after testing it will be possible to supply these systems to Kyiv.