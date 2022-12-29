Anti-doping work | Perttu Hyvärinen revealed that he made a mistake related to doping testing: “I felt really stigmatized”

According to Perttu Hyvärinen, the athletes of the location information system have a great responsibility.

Skier Perttu Hyvärinen is preparing for the Tour de Ski tour starting on Saturday in Switzerland.

Suek, the Finnish sports ethics center, published Hyvärinen’s writing on Thursday blog, which included a revelation related to doping testing.

Hyvärinen says in the blog that he received a “mark” for neglecting to update whereabouts information. According to Hyvärinen, the negligence was due to human error.

“Yes, it was quite a stressful place. Somehow I felt really stigmatized. On the other hand, there was a sharp increase in reporting after that. The matter of career choice, this is all part of an athlete’s everyday life,” Hyvärinen writes.

Hyvärinen is one of the many top Finnish athletes who belong to the so-called testing pool.

Sue too definition According to

The purpose of the testing pool is to ensure that the up-to-date contact and whereabouts information of the top athletes in it is known to the anti-doping organization.

This enables efficient and precisely timed doping testing without prior notice.

“Still, few really like testing and location information systems,” Hyvärinen writes.

He states that it is not always nice when the doorbell rings, for example, in the morning after a long race trip.

“The athletes of the location information system have an incredibly big responsibility. The season is long and tough. Then during the transitional period we are on vacation, and we don’t really want to think about work during that time. However, the system doesn’t recognize any holidays, you have to mark it every day. Sometimes it’s possible to forget the updates.”

Failure to report location information without an acceptable reason or providing false information is considered a failure to notify and thus a failure to provide location information in accordance with the anti-doping regulations.

If the athlete is guilty of three violations of whereabouts information regulations within 12 months, this is interpreted as a doping violation according to the anti-doping regulations.

In his blog, Hyvärinen also praises Finnish testing activities.

“The cooperation with Suek works well, and we are pioneers when compared to other countries, for example. If you think about testing, I have been in tests in many different countries, being tested by different parties, even profit-seeking companies. Yes, our testers are hard professionals”, writes Hyvärinen.