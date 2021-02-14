Adopted unanimously by the National Assembly at the beginning of December at first reading, will the bill to bring France into conformity with the rules of the World Anti-Doping Code be delayed by the Senate? The text, which arrives Tuesday in the Hemicycle, was not voted by the senators in committee, pending “Guarantees” of the government. This bill awaited by the entire sports world should allow the executive to take orders to transpose into French law the “New version of the World Anti-Doping Code” of 2019. And in particular by removing the statutory link between its analysis laboratory and its anti-doping agency (AFLD). But the senators, while wishing to actively contribute to the rapid transposition of the new regulations, consider its provisions too vague and ask the government for commitments on the status of the new anti-doping laboratory and the investigative powers of the AFLD. É. S.