Intuitive eating, or also called “anti-diet”, is an approach to nutrition that seeks healthy eating for everyone, without the objective of modifying the body, from a neutral body model that is respectful of the individual, far from impositions, restrictions and subsistence allowance. What it promotes, through its principles, is nothing more than healthy and flexible eating.

The fact that it does not prohibit foods does not mean, however, that it encourages excessive consumption of those with the lowest nutritional quality. It’s just that it does not penalize them and appeals to the freedom of the individual from information, just as it does not promote obesity. Body size is outside its principles, each body is respected, regardless of its size, for the mere fact of existing.

It does not promote the consumption of ultra-processed foods, but it does not punish it, which is something radically opposite. Maybe it’s because you understand nutrition from an individualized point of view, for example, for someone who has gone through an eating disorder, eating that industrial bun is an improvement. At the same time, it understands the situation of families with limited economic resources, who even knowing that these are not the healthiest foods in the world, are what they can offer their children and, therefore, does not make them feel guilty.

Precisely for this reason, it distances health from being a “merit” achievable by the individual themselves. There are many more factors beyond his control, which are determinants of his health, such as, for example: where he was born, socioeconomic conditions, access to healthcare… They are committed to public health policies, so that well-being is accessible to everyone in the society. same base measure, not based on our purchasing power.

This type of approach focuses on returning to that intuitive eater that we are all born with, that eats when it is hungry and stops eating when it is satiated, that respects its biological signals and does not silence them to achieve the success that thinness promises.

A dining room that takes care of your body and your health, from respect and not from fear. The one who does not feel guilty because food is pleasurable, neither rewards nor punishes himself with it. The model proposes to be connected with our body again and manage food from there, with nutritional foundations. What he can be accused of is advocating respect.

Despite all its benefits, it is not a valid model in all circumstances, like everything in life, it has its pros and cons. It is not recommended in these diseases:

In eating disorders: hunger and satiety signals are altered. Depending on what stage of recovery patients are at, they may be totally contraindicated. For example, in patients with anorexia, who have inhibited hunger signals and, in addition, early satiety, if we tell them to eat when they are hungry and stop eating when they feel satisfied, they would eat practically nothing. From this perspective, its recovery would be impossible. Any conscious eating practice in these cases would also be contraindicated, because precisely they have too much awareness and attention when eating, what they need is to mechanize their eating more. In these patients, the application of this approach can be very dangerous. On the other hand, in the prevention of eating disorders, intuitive eating has given great results, as well as in body acceptance.

In bariatric surgeries: After the intervention, stomach capacity is reduced, anatomical and metabolic changes occur, which must be addressed in a very specific way. After surgery, it is essential to follow a diet that provides essential nutrients and establishes an order in the intake of macronutrients. Therefore, an approach from intuitive eating would endanger the health of these people. It should be treated by a nutritionist specialized in bariatric surgery, in addition to the corresponding medical check-ups, and in some cases psychological follow-up is also necessary.

Type I and Type II Diabetes: Blood glucose regulation cannot be managed from intuitive eating. It requires much more structured and precise dietary guidelines.

Digestive pathologies: They are those that require a much more demanding and controlled nutritional approach, for example, ulcerative colitis.

Kidney diseases: Kidney patients in general have very strict dietary guidelines, since control of some minerals such as potassium is very important.

Cancer and oncological treatment: Cancer patients are generally malnourished, and lose a lot of energy and sometimes their appetite, with treatments. Nutritional support must offer them very specific guidelines for their recovery, and even sabotage their lack of appetite, because if they only eat when they are hungry, they will most likely become even more malnourished and weaker.

In general, this type of approach is not recommended when strict dietary guidelines are needed to control nutrients or when feelings of hunger and satiety are altered. It is one more tool that nutritionists can count on, but the individual situation of the patient must always be assessed.

For me, without a doubt, this is the way to teach how to relate to food and our body. This approach would save us a lot of headaches, body distortions, illnesses and guilt, kilos of guilt. The good thing is that it is never too late to work from this approach. If your relationship with food and your body is very damaged, this may be an ideal approach.

