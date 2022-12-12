From next December 30th to Singapore the legislation promoted by the local Ministry of Health will come into force, which will introduce new measures in the context of war on diabetes. In fact, in the Asian city-state the number of residents affected by the disease is increasingly increasing, with a forecast of as many as one million units for 2050. A rather high incidence if we consider that there are currently 5.4 million inhabitants, compared to the which the local government in 2016 launched an information and prevention campaign to oppose the high consumption of sugar, which directly affects the risk of obesity and diabetes. In fact, a recent 2021 analysis found that Singaporeans consume an average of 12 teaspoons of sugar a day, half of which comes from pre-packaged drinks. In this scenario, the executive of Singapore has decided to further tighten the mesh, introducing mandatory nutritional labels and ban on advertising for the riskier ones, in order to encourage the inhabitants to make healthier and more informed dietary choices. In fact, four classes have been outlined for drinks defined as ‘Nutri-grade’, and for D – the worst (quantity of sugar greater than 10 g per 100 g or 2.8 g of saturated fat per 100 g) – any form of advertising is prohibited.

This law could also affect Formula 1, which will return to Marina Bay in September 2023, as the Red Bull would fall right into this category of drinks. In fact, a can (250 g) of the famous energy drink contains 27.5 g of sugars – and therefore 11g per 100g -, thus triggering the advertising ban on the reigning world champion single-seaters driven on the track by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Clearly the Anglo-Austrian team could remedy this by sponsoring a dietary brand of the company founded by Dietrich Mateschitz on its bodywork, such as the Sugarfree or Zero version, specially designed for those wishing to avoid excessive sugar intake.