They fight diabetes and also have a slimming effect. A ‘plus’ that has transformed them into a fashion fueled by social media and the star system. Result: a boom in applications and a shortage that continues, with a worsening trend, and which is destined to continue into 2024. This is what a new ‘Important information note’ on the injectable medicines semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Victoza) suggests ), addressed to healthcare professionals by the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa, in agreement with the company Novo Nordisk SpA (the Italian arm of the Danish multinational that developed them) and with the European Medicines Agency EMA.

“The increase in overall demand for the injectable Glp-1 receptor agonist drugs Ozempic and Victoza, together with production capacity limitations at some of the manufacturing sites, has led to a shortage situation, with possible conditions of stock exhaustion”, we read in the alert issued in these hours, while World Diabetes Day is being celebrated. “Additionally, to facilitate increased supply of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk has decided to temporarily reduce the supply of Victoza. The shortage situation for Ozempic and Victoza will worsen in the fourth quarter of 2023. Intermittent shortages are expected for Ozempic throughout 2024 “For Victoza, shortages are expected until at least the second quarter of 2024,” the note details, which states that “the shortage is not related to any quality defects of the medicines or safety issues.”

“No new patients – is the indication to doctors – should start treatment with Victoza at least until the second quarter of 2024, when distribution is expected to normalize; the available product must only be used to continue the treatment of patients currently already Novo Nordisk will limit the supply of the initial dose of Ozempic (0.25 mg), with the aim of reducing the introduction of new patients into treatment, to mitigate the growing demand for the two maintenance doses (Ozempic 0.5 mg and 1 mg).It is recommended to limit the initiation of new patients during the shortage period and until the supply situation improves, expected in the first quarter of 2024. In the event that Ozempic or Victoza is not available for currently treated patients with either of these two products, patients should be safely transferred to another injectable Glp-1 Ra, or to another suitable alternative drug based on their clinical judgment.”

Semaglutide and liraglutide, it is recalled in the information note to healthcare professionals, “are indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and physical exercise, as monotherapy when the use of metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications; in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes”. Liraglutide “is also indicated for adolescents and children aged 10 years and older with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus, as an adjunct to diet and exercise.”

“Any other use, including the treatment of overweight/obesity, represents an off-label use – AIFA points out – and currently places the availability of Ozempic and Victoza for the population at high risk”.