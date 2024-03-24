Anti-diabetes and obesity pills: hopes in new anti-diabetes and obesity drugs

New drugs for diabetes And obesity show promise for patients and investors. Profound advances in a class of drugs that have proven effective in treating the twin epidemics of diabetes and obesity represent a golden age of healthcare innovation. The impact on improving health outcomes will likely be significant in the coming years as more therapies become available.

Also the investment implications are enormous. Some drug developers are able to significantly increase their profits from these new medicines, called GLP-1 receptor agonists. At the same time, we expect downstream impacts across all healthcare segments, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and health insurance. These new drugs can significantly reduce food consumption in developed countries and allow it to be redistributed to poorer ones, reducing carbon emissions and thus achieving important environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives for investors.

The impact of drugs

What impact could these new drugs have? As an example, approximately 40 million people in the United States live with diabetes and its consequences, such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease. More than 100 million Americans struggle with obesity. Given current trends, the majority of children in the United States are expected to become obese in adulthood, putting them at risk for increased health care spending and shortened lifespans.

Established treatments for diabetes and obesity have had negative side effects and have required significant patient effort and monitoring. Advances in GLP-1 agonists represent a watershed in both our understanding of obesity and its treatment. These drugs have been around for more than a decade, but more potent, long-lasting versions (sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) have only hit the market in recent years. Two even more recent versions (Mounjaro and Zepbound) also incorporate the action of gastric inhibitory polypeptide.

It is no surprise that major pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the development of GLP-1 agonists and other new anti-obesity drugs. At this point, the two with drugs already on the market – Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly – have a significant lead and we are closely monitoring competitors' efforts to catch up.

Given their solid effectiveness in treating both diabetes and obesity, doctors are happy to be able to prescribe anti-GLP-1 drugs. Nevertheless, today in the USA less than 1 million of the approximately 100 million non-diabetic people use them, who live with obesity and who could benefit from it. Availability in pharmacies is the main limitation, as the production capacity of more effective drugs cannot keep up with patient demand.

Capacity is constantly increasing, but new facilities for the production of GLP-1 antagonists injectables cost billions of dollars and can take three to four years to build.

GLP-1 antagonists in pill form are likely to be a game changer, expected to be released by 2026. it could unlock a significantly larger market opportunity. Producing a pill in large volumes is cheaper and simpler than producing sterile pre-filled injectables. Cost savings, in turn, can be passed on to payers and patients, which can also help improve access. As well as saving on production costs, pills can be easier to prescribe than injectable medicines for GPs, as they are easier for patients to understand and administer, making them the only way to reach the community disadvantaged: 100 million people, in the United States alone, who could benefit from their use.

Impact on businesses and industries

Beyond pharmaceuticals, increased penetration of GLP-1 antagonists could have market implications for other segments of healthcare, particularly once prices decline with the availability of oral products. As downstream savings on other health costs associated with diabetes and obesity begin to materialize, governments and private insurance companies will have greater incentive to expand coverage.

A GLP-1 antagonist prescription could save insurers other health costs, such as treatments for hypertension, high cholesterol, heart failure, sleep apnea, and kidney dialysis, not to mention other significant costs such as stroke or liver failure.

The second- and third-order effects of GLP-1 antagonists will also be important considerations for investors. Some companies are already starting to see an impact as diabetes patients continue to switch from other drugs to newer GLP-1 drugs and more and more obese people are starting therapy. Several companies have already noticed a reduction in demand for bariatric surgery.

Furthermore, the impact is extending beyond healthcare. Fast food companies are evaluating the potential impact on demand, as are snack makers: GLP-1 antagonists not only reduce food intake, but may also influence a shift toward healthier choices. Also Alcohol companies could be vulnerable to more health-conscious habits among consumers. Looking further ahead, a healthier global population that consumes fewer calories and lives longer will impact the entire global economy.

Workers are likely to be more productive because they take less sick time, but a population living longer may also require more elderly care and strain pension systems.