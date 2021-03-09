E.It begins with a New Year’s Eve party at the turn of the millennium. On December 31, 1999, the American journalist and historian Anne Applebaum and her husband Radek Sikorski, then Deputy Foreign Minister of the right-wing liberal Polish government, invited their friends to a small estate in Chobielin, in north-west Poland. Journalists came from London and Moscow, young diplomats from Warsaw, two friends from New York. Most of the invited guests, however, were Poles; Conservatives, anti-communists, and liberals, some of whom may have decided opinions on economic issues. Of course, everyone believed in democracy, the rule of law, the separation of powers, Poland’s membership of NATO, the country’s imminent accession to the European Union and a Poland that should be an integral part of modern Europe.

Julia Encke Responsible editor for the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Two decades later – as Applebaum describes it in her astute and breathtakingly clearly written analysis “The lure of the authoritarian: Why anti-democratic rule has become so popular” – this unity is long gone. Today she would cross the street to avoid some of the guests at her New Year’s Eve party at the time. Conversely, they would no longer set foot over their threshold and would even be ashamed of having celebrated with them at the time – and this alienation was not more private, it was political in nature: “We stand on opposite sides of a deep rift that the former conservatives of Poland, but it also divides Hungary, Spain, France, Italy and to some extent Great Britain and the United States into two camps, ”writes Applebaum, counting herself and her husband as part of a pro-European, market-based conservatism; others, to whom they are still close, to the center-left.

People who can’t stand complexity

Those who took a different path, on the other hand, now support the nationalist party Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (PiS), which has undergone a radical change in attitude, has become misogynist, paranoid and overtly authoritarian. No sooner had the PiS won the 2015 election with a narrow majority than it hijacked the state radio – popular moderators and experienced journalists were fired. The party tried to re-appoint the Supreme Court and punish judges whose rulings were contrary to government policies. She targeted Islamic immigrants, which is not easy in a country where there are hardly any Islamic immigrants, and shot herself at homosexuals. Some of the New Year’s guests became internet trolls, conspiracy theorists, anti-Semites. Anne Applebaum, who – interrupted by stays in London and Washington – has lived in Poland since 1988 and today writes as a columnist for “The Atlantic”, was denounced as the “Jewish mastermind of an international press campaign against Poland”.

How could that come about? She asks, making it clear that those who radicalized were not among the economic losers, did not lose their jobs to immigrants, nor were they victims of the political revolution after 1989. Have some of your friends always been authoritarian without showing it to the outside world? Or what is behind the upheaval? “The lure of the authoritarian”, which appears in German this week, is an analysis of this upheaval, in which Applebaum repeatedly refers to the behavioral economist Karen Stenner. In his personality research, Stenner comes to the conclusion that around a third of the population of any country has an authoritarian disposition that longs for homogeneity and order and can also be latently present without expressing themselves: people who cannot stand complexity and are open not endure disagreements. Opposite them are people with a liberal disposition who prefer diversity and differences – whereby the terms are not congruent with politically “right” and “left”, so it is about a mindset, not a conceptual content.