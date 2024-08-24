In the week that Kamala Harris is crowned as the Democratic Party candidate to replace President Joe Biden, the latest novel by American writer AM Homes stands out on the shelves of bookstores, The revelation. This is a fictional story that focuses on the last days of 2008 and the first days of 2009, from Barack Obama’s first victory in the presidential elections to his inauguration, when the first black man enters the White House as leader of the United States. In the story, a conspiracy of rich, white, patriotic and rather grotesque men is unleashed, willing to do whatever it takes to prevent this from happening – not to mention taking up arms and leading the country to an apocalypse from which they will save it with a return to faith and “essential values”. In other words, something that almost happened four years ago, when Donald Trump’s supporters did not accept the mandate of the ballot box, and which is on the horizon of the next elections, in which Trump himself hopes to return to the White House.

For its part, in Sparta. History, character, origins and strategies, Paul A. Rahe takes stock of the political organization, customs and values ​​of the Spartan people, in a review that highlights the fascination that the Lacedaemonian people have caused throughout history both in the intellectual world and in general culture, from Plato to Machiavelli, and from the film 300 from Zack Snyder to the Spartan Race participants. Readers of Rahe will no doubt learn a lot about Sparta, but followers of Leonidas, heroic defenders of freedom at Thermopylae, would surely regret seeing their history appropriated by the global far right – be it radicalised youth or outlawed parties like Golden Dawn.

Other titles reviewed this week by experts Babelias are Book of Days by Stanislaus Joycein which Diego Garrido fictionalizes the life of James Joyce’s brother and contrasts his lucidity with the narcissistic and unbearable figure of the genius who created the Ulysses; Perverse happiness, which brings together the stories of Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen; Antonio, a brilliant narrative carpentry by the Brazilian Beatriz Bracher; Be yourself, an autobiographical book by Taiwanese-born American writer Hua Hsu about his college years; or Foucault in Warsaw, the reconstruction made by Remigiusz Ryziński based on interviews about the days that the French thinker spent in the Polish city.

Finally, two volumes stand out, the volume From one world to another. Correspondence (1910-1918), which brings together the correspondence of Stefan Zweig and Romain Rolland, letters in which both intellectuals conspired to defend peace and the unity of Europe during the First World War, and Tantra and Sex: An Anthology of Classical Sources, in which Sanskrit expert Óscar Figueroa recapitulates and translates ancient texts on the tantric sexual rite.

