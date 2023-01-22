Announced measures are far from the R$ 242.7 billion indicated by the economic team of the Lula government

Analysts claim that the economic measures announced by the Ministry of Finance, on January 12, are insufficient to achieve balance in public accounts. According to economists polled by the Power360the impact of the package presented by the government could reach up to R$ 120 billion.

This would not reduce the gap to the level of R$ 90 billion to R$ 100 billion, as indicated by the minister Fernando Haddad. The total amount of shares present in the anti-deficit package, however, is R$ 242.7 billion.

From what was suggested, R$ 86.3 billion are among the realistic measures. None of them are about cutting costs. Other actions may be carried out partially, such as an execution authorization lower than the LOA (Annual Budget Law) of 2023.

Analysts consider that the exclusion of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) from the PIS/Cofins, the return of the collection of federal taxes on gasoline and ethanol, PIS/Pasep assets and the reencumbrance of the PIS/Cofins of large companies are likely to happen.

The chief economist of Alpha BankLuís Otávio de Souza Leal, assesses that there is a possibility of judicialization of the measures related to the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals), which aim to increase the government’s power over the body. “Therefore, I do not consider it in the bill”he added.

One of the actions is the Litígio Zero program, which proposes the renegotiation of debts of individuals and companies. The estimated impact is R$ 50 billion.

Economist Zeina Latif, in turn, says that it must be difficult for the topic to move forward. “I understand that it would not be a correct decision because it ends up encouraging people not to honor their tax commitments”said.

Read the infographic:

According to Leal, the savings in expenses authorized in the LOA “it would even be feasible, given the number of Auxílio Brasil accounts with problems. The approved Budget is imposing, let’s see how they will get around it”.

Ecio Costa, professor of economics at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) and consultant, considers that the suggested underestimated collection of BRL 36.4 billion may not happen because “inflation is subsiding and the economy will grow much less”.

“Another negative thing is that there is no expense cut in most items”he added.