Energy prices were the undisputed protagonists of the economic outlook for 2022. They began to rise with the last blows of the pandemic and ended up taking over debates on a national, European and global scale after their abrupt rise in price with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Governments then built shields to mitigate the blow of inflation: direct aid to the most vulnerable, mechanisms to reduce the price of supplies and, above all, generous tax reductions, to the point that tax collection in the entire Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD) last year saw its third decline since the 2008 financial crisis. Paradoxically, the general rise in prices simultaneously led to record profits in sectors such as energy, bringing corporate tax revenues to grow in more than three quarters of the countries that are part of the club.

Specifically, fiscal pressure – the ratio between taxes and GDP – stood at 34% on average in the OECD last year, after falling about 0.15 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to the report. Revenue Statistics 2023 that the organization publishes this Wednesday. Between 2008 and 2022, declines had only been recorded on two other occasions, in 2017 (-0.6) and 2019 (-0.1). Spain did not go against the current. The fiscal pressure was reduced by three tenths in the same period, from 37.8% to 37.5%, still remaining above the bloc average—but lower than that of the eurozone. What’s more, it is one of the countries where the ratio between taxes and GDP has grown the most in the last decade, a classification led by Korea and Greece.

Although the weight of taxes on GDP fell on average in the OECD, the picture is heterogeneous. The fiscal pressure contracted in 21 countries, with Denmark in the lead — it registered a decrease of 5.5 points, and despite this it continues to be one of the economies with one of the highest ratios, 41.9%. The largest increases were seen in Korea (2.2 points, up to 32%) and Norway (1.8 points, up to 44.3%). The OECD economy with the highest tax pressure in 2022 is France, with 46.1%, while at the other extreme is 16.9% in Mexico.

The report highlights the collection from special taxes as a percentage of GDP declined across the board, in 34 of the 36 economies for which there is data – in 21 in absolute terms -, especially due to the impact of the public measures implemented to soften the blow of inflation. “In some countries, especially in Europe, these declines were related to reductions in energy taxes, as well as lower demand for energy products,” the report details. “Value added tax (VAT) revenues also decreased as a proportion of GDP in 19 countries, partly due to policies to protect consumers from high energy and food prices.”

Spain also adopted measures with the intention of mitigating the rise in prices, such as tax reductions on energy supplies, whose validity period ends on December 31 and it is still unknown whether there will be a total or partial extension, or the reduction of VAT on staple foods, which will last until at least next spring. The weight of all this aid is estimated at one point of GDP, and the fact that it remains in place or is eliminated gains importance given the return of fiscal rules next year and the Government’s commitment to reduce the deficit to 3%. of GDP.

The report added that the decline in excise tax revenue was partly offset by higher corporate tax receipts thanks to record corporate profits, especially in the energy and agricultural sectors. In Spain, collections by companies exceeded 30 billion last year, approaching the highs prior to the bursting of the real estate bubble at the beginning of the century.

This edition of the statistics also analyzes the elasticity of taxes between 1980 and 2021, that is, how tax revenues have behaved with respect to economic growth. The study concludes that, in general terms, they increased at the same rate as GDP during the period analyzed, with greater sensitivity to the cycle of corporate income and VAT, and more stability of social security contributions and taxes. especially during short-term economic fluctuations.

