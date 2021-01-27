France maintains, for the moment, the time between the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine of “Three or four weeks”, announced Tuesday, January 26, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. A few days earlier, two health authorities, the National Medicines Safety Agency and the High Authority for Health, had estimated that a six-week spacing could be possible in order to increase the pace of the vaccination campaign and allow more people to receive a first injection.

The government felt that this would, however, only be “Minor impact” on the rhythm of vaccinations. “We are faced with a part of the unknown, I choose the security of validated data”, Olivier Véran justified himself at a press conference. “We have no information available on the efficacy over the duration of a first dose”, added immunologist Alain Fischer, chairman of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council. According to preliminary data released in Israel, “In subjects over the age of 60, the protection against the occurrence of a Covid in the period between the first and the second dose is only 33%”, which constitutes a ” disappointment “, he added.