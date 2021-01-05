Olivier Véran announced last week the extension of vaccination to health professionals aged 50 and over by the end of the month. Finally, the opening began Monday, January 4, after a new boost given by the Minister of Health. It must be said that the government is facing many criticisms of the slowness of the vaccination campaign, from both elected officials and caregivers. If Olivier Véran defended himself by asserting “Assume” to take the time to “Pedagogy”, This did not prevent him from shaking up the schedule, adding to the impression of confusion that hangs over the start of the campaign.

A measure welcomed by part of the profession

” Be reassured “, he tried on December 31 on Twitter, arguing that the vaccination would “Soon to gain momentum”. And to announce in the wake of its extension to caregivers over 50 years old.

We simplify the vaccination campaign:

➖ By replacing the pre-vaccination consultation with a more direct

➖ More caregivers will be able to vaccinate under the responsibility of a doctor

➖ Pre-registration by internet, phone or on @AllAntiCovid pic.twitter.com/rSo7JiYczp – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) January 5, 2021

“The strategy remains: priority on the most vulnerable people and health professionals, expanding when we can, if we have the necessary number of doses”, moderated Monday, January 4 on France Inter Élisabeth Bouvet, president of the technical commission of vaccinations of the High Authority of health. The kickoff was however given on Friday, January 1 at the Ambroise-Paré hospital in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine) and the next day at the Hôtel-Dieu, in Paris, where a hundred professionals health workers received a first injection. The director general of the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Martin Hirsch, specified on Twitter that access to vaccination in the hospital would be guaranteed by appointment to caregivers who so wish, “Whether they work in town or in the hospital”.

The measure is welcomed by part of the profession. “This can help set an example and facilitate the start of the campaign”, greets Catherine Kirnidis, president of the National Union of Liberal Nurses. “It is also allowing us to work more serenely, without the fear of falling ill”, she believes. For others, the government is still not moving fast enough. “It’s a half measure”, annoys Daniel Guillerm, president of the National Federation of Nurses, for whom he is ” essential “ than “All caregivers get vaccinated as quickly as possible”. A wish that remains for the time being suspended from the vaccine procedure chosen by France (collection of consent in particular), partly responsible for the slowness of the campaign. Logistics, too, is an important aspect. In an interview with the newspaper the Parisian on January 3, government spokesman Gabriel Attal assured that 500,000 new doses of vaccine would be received each week. 500,000 have already been delivered and health professionals will be able to be vaccinated this week “In nearly 100 centers” across the country, according to Olivier Véran, one per department.

But questions remain among caregivers. “I am over 50 years old and I do not yet know exactly how to get vaccinated”, laments Catherine Kirnidis. “In hospitals, okay, but how is it going to be? Who should we contact? Do we have to bring a summons? “ she asks herself. “I am quite astonished by the administrative procedures imposed in France whereas each passing day counts a few hundred more deaths, we no longer have time”, believes Daniel Guillerm for his part.